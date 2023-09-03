3-Degree Guarantee
Multiple people shot at home in northwest Atlanta, police say

Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple people shot.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple people have been shot at a home in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

The house is off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park. The shooting’s circumstances and the victims’ conditions are currently unknown. Police confirmed there is no active shooter.

Check back with Atlanta News First as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

