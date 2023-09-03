Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Sandy Sanchez left her home on S. Norcross Tucker Rd in Norcross at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt shirt, and white shoes.

Police said Sanchez does not have her cell phone with her, and her family has not spoken to her since leaving her home. Sanchez’s last known location was near Oakbrook Pkwy in Norcross.

Sanchez is a Hispanic female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as 4′05 and weighs 80 pounds.

If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to Sanchez’s safe return, the department said.

