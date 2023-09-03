Senators Ossoff and Warnock survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in Valdosta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Senators from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock traveled to Valdosta on Saturday to survey the storm damage from Hurricane Idalia.

The senators along with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson met with local leaders and said they are committed to the community’s long-term recovery.

RELATED: Idalia wrecked Georgia’s pecan crop, officials say.

“We are here with you for a long haul. We will stay in touch with the White House and all of our partners to get the federal resources that this region needs and deserves,” Sen. Warnock said.

“That means supporting the immediate clean-up and recovery efforts. Also, the long-term rebuilding that will be necessary for the business and agricultural communities,” Se. Osoff said.

The Senators also joined Red Cross Volunteers to help distribute supplies.

RELATED: Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.