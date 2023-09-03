3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Senators Ossoff and Warnock survey Hurricane Idalia’s damage in Valdosta

“We are here with you for a long haul,” Sen. Warnock said.
U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in Valdosta.
U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in Valdosta.(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Senators from Georgia Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock traveled to Valdosta on Saturday to survey the storm damage from Hurricane Idalia.

The senators along with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson met with local leaders and said they are committed to the community’s long-term recovery.

RELATED: Idalia wrecked Georgia’s pecan crop, officials say.

“We are here with you for a long haul. We will stay in touch with the White House and all of our partners to get the federal resources that this region needs and deserves,” Sen. Warnock said.

“That means supporting the immediate clean-up and recovery efforts. Also, the long-term rebuilding that will be necessary for the business and agricultural communities,” Se. Osoff said.

The Senators also joined Red Cross Volunteers to help distribute supplies.

RELATED: Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
The parking garage of Publix at Summerhill has partially collapsed.
Crane truck collapses through parking garage at Atlanta Publix, store ownership says
I-85 Northbound crash
I-85 shut down after crash involving at least 5 cars, tractor trailer in Jackson County
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for person of interest in death of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-ins

Latest News

Sandy Sanchez
Police search for missing 12-year-old girl in Norcross
Eric Armstrong, 31, Bradley Salisbury, 25, and Bryan Cahill, 39.
Woodstock bar patron in hospital after fight leads to stabbing, deputies say
Newton County sheriffs are looking for Beverly Appling, a 79-year-old with dementia.
Sheriff’s office finds missing 79-year-old with dementia in Newton County
The 18-year-old suspect shot five people, including a 3-year-old and a 15-year-old, before...
Police: 1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in northwest Atlanta house shooting