Sheriff’s office finds missing 79-year-old with dementia in Newton County

Newton County sheriffs are looking for Beverly Appling, a 79-year-old with dementia.(Newton County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: The woman has been found and is “okay,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old who has dementia, it said in an alert.

Beverly Appling was last seen this morning near 9 a.m. at a home off Oakcrest Court in Covington, according to the sheriff’s office. She was wearing a white robe and glasses.

Appling is 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has brown eyes and a gray Afro, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities ask anyone who has seen her to call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (678) 625-1420.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

