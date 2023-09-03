3-Degree Guarantee
Woodstock bar patron in hospital after fight leads to stabbing, deputies say

Eric Armstrong, 31, Bradley Salisbury, 25, and Bryan Cahill, 39.
Eric Armstrong, 31, Bradley Salisbury, 25, and Bryan Cahill, 39.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cherokee County deputies have arrested three men following a stabbing that happened at a bar in Woodstock Friday night.

According to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, a 49-year-old bar patron was found lying on the ground with a stab wound to his chest at a bar called “The Place” on Parkside Lane near Woodstock.

The victim was later transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital in serious condition and his name has not been released.

Deputies said before the incident, the victim was “reportedly being disorderly.” Several men escorted the victim outside of the bar where the fight happened leading to the stabbing.

Three men, who deputies say were involved in the fight, have been identified as Eric Armstrong, 31, Bradley Salisbury, 25, and Bryan Cahill, 39.

Armstrong, an employee of the bar, was responsible for the stabbing, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Tampering with Evidence. Salisbury and Cahill, two other patrons of the bar, are facing battery charges and bonded out of the detention center Friday morning on $1,000.00 bonds.

