3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 critically injured in shooting near Underground Atlanta, APD says

Police responded to a shooting near Peachtree Street and Alabama Street in Downtown Atlanta.
Police responded to a shooting near Peachtree Street and Alabama Street in Downtown Atlanta.(WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were critically wounded Monday morning in a shooting near Underground Atlanta.

Police responded to Peachtree Street and Alabama Street where they said they located two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

They said due to their conditions, detectives were unable to learn what led to the shooting.

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

Audubon Estates
Henry County police investigate hit-and-run involving man in wheelchair, dog
UGA Coach Kirby Smart says internal discipline to come after football staffer arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Inmate dies at Cobb County Jail
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in