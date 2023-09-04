2 critically injured in shooting near Underground Atlanta, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were critically wounded Monday morning in a shooting near Underground Atlanta.

Police responded to Peachtree Street and Alabama Street where they said they located two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital.

They said due to their conditions, detectives were unable to learn what led to the shooting.

