2 killed in East Point crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a crash that happened late Monday afternoon in East Point, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Troopers said the car the two were in hit a utility pole and flipped over.
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street, troopers said.
This is a developing story. Check with Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.