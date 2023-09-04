2 killed in East Point crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a crash that happened late Monday afternoon in East Point, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said the car the two were in hit a utility pole and flipped over.

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Check with Atlanta News First for updates.

