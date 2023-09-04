3-Degree Guarantee
75-year-old man arrested after woman shot to death near Westside Park

An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home near Westside Park in northwest Atlanta.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home near Westside Park in northwest Atlanta.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 900 block of Margaret Place just after noon. When they got there, police said they found a woman who was not alert, conscious, or breathing.

Homicide detectives identified a person of interest they allege was in a verbal argument with the woman over eviction shortly before her death.

Further investigation led to the arrest of 75-year-old Winston Muhammad. Muhammad was taken to Fulton County Jail and arrested on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

