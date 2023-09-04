3-Degree Guarantee
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

The Fulton County Jail
The Fulton County Jail(AP Photo/Kate Brumback)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 28-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Magnolia Park Apartments in northwest Atlanta has been arrested, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of an injured person at the 800 block of Magnolia Way Saturday morning just before 10 a.m. When they got there, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Later that day, detectives secured a warrant to arrest 28-year-old Allen Pitts in connection to the shooting.

Pitts was taken to Fulton County Jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

