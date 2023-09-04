3-Degree Guarantee
Concerns over access to food after Summerhill parking deck collapse closes Publix

Summerhill Publix remains closed.
Summerhill Publix remains closed.(Jasmina Alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Summerhill Publix remains closed after a truck caused a parking deck to collapse on Saturday.

On Monday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement, his administration is concerned about the impact this will have on the safety and access to food and pharmacy services in that community in southeast Atlanta.

He said “assessments and inspections by multiple parties are underway, with more to come.”

Still, for many people living in this area, the store serves an important need.

“It’s really devastating honestly because we have no local stores around us right now besides Family Dollar,” Londell Floid, a nearby resident, said.

Atlanta Police said a crane truck that exceeded the parking deck’s weight limit caused the collapse.

A Publix spokesperson told Atlanta News First the parking deck on Hank Aaron Drive has plenty of warning signs about weight limit and the driver of the truck drove right past them.

According to police, the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Publix spokesperson said repairs will begin soon, but there is no answer for when the store will open back up.

Mayor Dickens said he has been told of several options to look into for full or partial re-opening of the store.

The Summerhill neighborhood has grown exponentially over the past few years, especially since the Atlanta Braves left the stadium which is now home to the Georgia State University football team. There are several new homes, apartment complexes and student-focused residences nearby.

“Having grocery stores nearby is absolutely vital for ensuring food access and promoting good health and nutrition,” Atlanta city councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet told Atlanta News First at the store’s grand opening in May.

