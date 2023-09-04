3-Degree Guarantee
Crash closes all northbound I-75 lanes in Clayton County

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has closed all northbound lanes on I-75 just before Old Dixie Highway late Monday afternoon, according to Georgia 511.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Lanes are expected to reopen at 7 p.m.

Clayton County police said crews are working to clear the accident.

Police said drivers should avoid the area as delays are expected.

Clayton County police said there were no injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story. Check with Atlanta News First for updates.

