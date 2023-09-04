3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny, 90s for Labor Day

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 90s.

Monday’s summary

High - 90°

Normal high - 87°

Chance of rain - 0%

Nice start to the week

Expect an extension of our nice weekend for your Labor Day in metro Atlanta. High pressure will keep plenty of sunshine around with highs in the low 90s today. We’ll see more clouds on Tuesday, but it’ll stray dry.

Forecast highs Monday
Forecast highs Monday(Atlanta News First)

Slight chance of rain late Wednesday, Thursday

A cool front will give us a slight chance of rain late Wednesday, and again Thursday afternoon. The overall coverage will be 30% of less.

Nice next weekend

After the cool front passes us by, mostly sunny skies will return next weekend with lower humidity and highs in the 80s.

