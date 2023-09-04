3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tranquil this evening; trending warmer Tuesday

Code Orange Air Quality Alert for metro Atlanta
By Patrick Pete
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mostly clear skies will dominate our forecast this evening, allowing temperatures to slide into the 70s over the next few hours. Most locations will see morning lows in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday.

Partly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
Partly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.(Atlanta News First)

More clouds will slide into the area tomorrow as the high pressure that has kept skies mostly sunny the last couple of days will gradually weaken. We won’t see rain, so temperatures will still be above average during the afternoon-- topping out in the low 90s. A weak shortwave will approach northwest Georgia on Wednesday and we could see an isolated showers, mainly northwest of the city.

A cold front will approach our area Thursday and that will bring us the best chance of seeing measurable rain this week. That being said, guidance has been trending with some scattered rain/storms possible, but this doesn’t look to impact everyone--so we are keeping that rain chance near 30%. Cooler, drier air will build into the region heading into the weekend.

Cooler and drier air returns next weekend.
Cooler and drier air returns next weekend.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

