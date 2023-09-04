3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
UGA Coach Kirby Smart says internal discipline to come after football staffer arrested
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Inmate dies at Cobb County Jail