Henry County police investigate hit-and-run involving man in wheelchair, dog

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for your help identifying a driver who ran over a man in a wheelchair and his dog and then fled the scene.

It happened Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. near the Audubon Estates in McDonough, they said.

According to police, a grey 2008 Nissan Altima was driving along Willow Lane when it struck the disabled man and his dog. Police said a person of interest was seen wearing red shorts and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may know the driver is urged to contact Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tipsters can also send photos and videos to 770-220-7009 via text.

