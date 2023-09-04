3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Inmate dies at Cobb County Jail

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 60-year-old inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died on Sunday.

Officials said 60-year-old Raymond Marti reportedly had a seizure while in their custody.

In a statement to Atlanta News First, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Marti’s death appears to be of natural causes.

“...The Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy tomorrow to determine a conclusive cause of death. We will await the results of the autopsy before providing further comment.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 dead, 3 injured after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

UGA Coach Kirby Smart says internal discipline to come after football staffer arrested
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
Artavious North, 23, left, was named a person of interest after J’Asiah Mitchell, his...
Police to charge father of East Point toddler with murder, concealing death
Mugshot: Allen Pitts
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex