Inmate dies at Cobb County Jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 60-year-old inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died on Sunday.

Officials said 60-year-old Raymond Marti reportedly had a seizure while in their custody.

In a statement to Atlanta News First, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Marti’s death appears to be of natural causes.

“...The Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy tomorrow to determine a conclusive cause of death. We will await the results of the autopsy before providing further comment.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.