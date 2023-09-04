3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for person of interest in death of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-ins
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Police are responding to a home off Adkins Road NW by Collier Park in reference to multiple...
Police: 1 dead and 5 injured, including children, in northwest Atlanta house shooting

Latest News

A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at a home near Westside Park in northwest Atlanta.
75-year-old man arrested after woman shot to death near Westside Park
Police investigating shooting on Whitehall Street
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Mechanicsville
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance
File Graphic
5 dead, 3 injured in crash that shut down I-85 SB in Gwinnett County, police say