Metro Atlanta residents spend Labor Day taking shelter dogs on adventures

Spike, two years old
Spike, two years old(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some people are celebrating Labor Day with a barbecue or a day at the pool. But for others, they spent it taking shelter dogs out for a day of adventures. It is an unconventional way of spending the holiday, but volunteers say it is rewarding.

“They are very anxious, all the dogs are barking, a lot of loud noises, they get nervous,” Connor Abdo said. “Once we get them out of there, they really blossom. We see their tail wag, they get the zoomies, they get really excited and it shows people their true personalities,” said Abdo.

At Fulton County Animal Services, there is a program called Dog for the Day Pick Up, where anyone can come pick up a dog, take them out for a day of fun and drop them off before the shelter closes.

Dog for the Day Pick Up (Fulton Co)

“It gives them mental exercise, it gives them physical exercise, it gives them a break from the shelter,” Jeremiah Lawson said.

That is the thing about this program, organizers say, when people can see the real personalities of dogs, they might see that dog fitting into their family.

The dog pictured in this story is Spike. He is about 2 years old and ready for adoption. He is spayed and neutered. He is leash-trained, calm, and relaxed around people.

Salvation Bark

