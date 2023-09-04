5 dead, 3 injured in crash that shut down I-85 SB in Gwinnett County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people are dead and three others are in the hospital after a collision shut down portions of I-85, Gwinnett County officials said.

The ramp from Highway 316 west to I-85 south is closed, in addition to the ramp from Highway 316 west to Pleasant Hill Road.

Details into how the crash happened remain limited. Gwinnett County police said they are working to gather as much information as possible.

The three surviving victims have been taken to the hospital, according to investigators.

At this time, motorists are advised to take Lawrenceville Highway as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

