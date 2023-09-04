3-Degree Guarantee
UGA football staffer, former player arrested for reckless driving

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another member of the University of Georgia football team was arrested for reckless driving and speeding, Athens-Clarke County Jail records show.

Jarvis Jones, a player connection coordinator for the Bulldogs was arrested on Friday at 11:26 p.m.

Jones was a star outside linebacker himself for UGA from 2009-2012. He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“There will be internal discipline. It’s a personnel matter and I can’t really comment further,” UGA head football coach Kirby Smart said during a press conference Monday.

Atlanta News First has requested the police and incident report.

This is the fifth driving-related arrest for members of the UGA football team.

In May, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was allegedly clocked going 90 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was arrested for reckless driving.

In late February, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested and charged with reckless driving and street racing. Jan. 23, Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested in Athens after a domestic violence incident. He was charged with misdemeanor family battery and felony false imprisonment.

On Jan. 29, former standout quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and charged with public intoxication.

In March, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in at Athens-Clarke County Jail after being wanted for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing in connection to a deadly crash in Athens on Jan. 15.

RELATED: Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Former University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and former staff member Chandler LeCroy were both killed in the crash only hours after UGA’s national football championship parade in Athens after UGA won back-to-back titles.

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at the Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

According to the lawsuit, Carter was named a “Sarchione Athlete” as part of his NIL deal. In exchange, Sarchione Auto Group gave Carter a Jeep Trackhawk in September 2022. This is the vehicle in which Carter is alleged to be street racing another vehicle driven by Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15, 2023.

The subsequent crash killed LeCroy, a 24-year-old UGA football staffer, and UGA football player Devin Willock, 20. LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition that belonged to the university. LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

