Woman in critical condition after shooting in Mechanicsville

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating after a woman was found shot in Mechanicsville Sunday evening.

According to investigators, responding officers found the woman around 6:49 p.m. along the 400 block of Whitehall Street in critical condition.

Police said they believe someone in an SUV opened fire on the woman’s vehicle, striking her. Georgia State Patrol was able to locate the SUV and detain the occupants. At this time, it is unclear whether anyone in the vehicle was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing. Check back here for the latest developments.

