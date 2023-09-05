3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old girl reported missing in Clayton County, police say

Ari Hall
Ari Hall(Clayton County Police Department)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who left home without permission, they said.

Ari Hall was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday leaving her home off River Chase Way in Jonesboro.

Hall is described as having black hair and brown eyes, just over 5-foot tall and weighing around 170 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a brown hair bonnet, an olive-colored spaghetti strap shirt and black tights.

Anyone with information on where Hall is, contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

