29-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks, family tells Gwinnett police
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is worried after their relative has not been seen for nearly three weeks.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Kanii’ya Smith.
Her family tells police that they last saw her on Aug. 15 after leaving her home on Sweet Pine Drive in unincorporated Norcross to “visit a friend.” They received a text message from her four days later , but have not communicated with her since.
Smith is about 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white stripe shirt with black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
