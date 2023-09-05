29-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks, family tells Gwinnett police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family is worried after their relative has not been seen for nearly three weeks.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Kanii’ya Smith.

Her family tells police that they last saw her on Aug. 15 after leaving her home on Sweet Pine Drive in unincorporated Norcross to “visit a friend.” They received a text message from her four days later , but have not communicated with her since.

Smith is about 5-foot-6 and weighs 130 pounds, police say. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white stripe shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

