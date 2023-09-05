6-year-old shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 6-year-old was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Atlanta Police responded to the shooting just after 5 p.m. at the apartments located at 3136 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW.

Police said the 6-year-old that was shot was “alert, conscious and breathing” and taken to the hospital.

Police said a possible suspect has been detained, however, they did not say what led to the shooting or who that person is.

This a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

