7-year-old shot and killed at Lithonia gas station; father charged with murder, police say

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 7-year-old boy is dead following a shooting at a Lithonia gas station, police said.

DeKalb County police responded to a person shot along Rock Chapel Road Monday evening at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the child’s father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty, was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of murder in the second degree in connection to the boy’s death.

Police did not release any of the details surrounding the shooting.

Daugherty is scheduled for his first appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. at DeKalb Magistrate Court.

This is a developing story. Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

