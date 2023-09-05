ALVault: Scattered, smothered and covered. Waffle House was born, 68 years ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sept. 5, 1955, two men who lived as neighbors in Avondale Estates, Georgia, opened a small restaurant that would become an American culinary icon.

Joe Rogers and Tom Forkner - both military veterans - opened their very first Waffle House 68 years ago. Today, the site of their first restaurant is now the Waffle House museum, and their dream of opening an American diner that offers fast, hot food has grown to more than 1,900 locations nationwide.

Vice President of Public Relations Njeri Boss and museum curator Virginia Angles talk about the very first Waffle House, the men who started it, how the brand survived the Covid-19 pandemic and the company’s future.

