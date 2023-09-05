3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

APD releases photos, look to identify suspects in deadly Midtown parking garage shooting

The shooting happened when people were caught breaking into cars and started shooting.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying at least three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting death that happened at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said the suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened on Aug. 28 at the 725 parking deck at Spring and 3rd streets. Police said the man was killed after people were breaking into cars and started shooting “indiscriminately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477, text CSA and the information to 274637 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Mugshot: Allen Pitts
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents

Latest News

Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper tours damage to farms in South Georgia.
More than half of Georgia pecan crop wiped out by Idalia
Georgia Capitol
As Georgia’s Black voter base grows, lawmakers may have to redraw congressional maps
A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement...
Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth
Broken elevators stranded several senior citizens in their apartment building during the past...
Broken elevators strand seniors in Atlanta apartment building