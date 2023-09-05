APD releases photos, look to identify suspects in deadly Midtown parking garage shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help identifying at least three suspects believed to be involved in a shooting death that happened at a parking garage in Midtown Atlanta.

Police said the suspects are wanted in connection to the shooting that killed an innocent bystander.

The shooting happened on Aug. 28 at the 725 parking deck at Spring and 3rd streets. Police said the man was killed after people were breaking into cars and started shooting “indiscriminately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477, text CSA and the information to 274637 or submit a tip online.

