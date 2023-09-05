3-Degree Guarantee
Broken elevators strand seniors in Atlanta apartment building

Broken elevators stranded several senior citizens in their apartment building during the past few weeks at the Veranda at Auburn Pointe building on Tanner Street in SE Atlanta.(WANF)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Broken elevators have left some senior citizens stranded in their apartment building during the past few weeks, they say.

75-year-old Angelia Parker lives on the third floor of the Veranda at Auburn Pointe building on Tanner Street in southeast Atlanta. She has congestive heart failure and struggles to get around day to day.

She also depends on an oxygen tank and is unable to go up and down stairs since the elevators went out in her building last month.

“I can’t get to the doctor appointment; I can’t get nowhere. I can’t get my rent paid because I can’t use the elevator sir,” Parker told Atlanta News First’s Adam Murphy.

Management said the building was struck by lightning twice last month and caused damage to the elevators. As a result, Parker had to have first responders carry her down the stairs a few days ago so that she could go to a doctor’s appointment.

“The management -- they don’t care about these senior citizens over here. They don’t care anything about us. None whatsoever,” Parker said.

Parker isn’t the only one essentially stuck on the third floor. Audrey Spurley also has a difficult time using the stairs.

“Somebody needs to come over here and once and for all elevate the quality of our lives. This is too much for us to deal with. It is extremely stressful. And when you have heart problems these things simply aggravate it,” Spurley said.

So, Atlanta News First went to the leasing office to find out when management intends to make repairs.

A spokesperson for the corporate office said that parts for one elevator coincidentally arrived Tuesday, the same day we showed up, and now they’re making repairs. And parts to the second elevators should arrive on Wednesday.

“It would give us peace. It would take away this fear that we’re going to have a medical emergency and can’t get downstairs,” Spurley said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

