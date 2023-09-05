3-Degree Guarantee
City leaders using video games to develop problem-solving skills among Atlanta’s youth

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools are using video games to teach kids valuable life skills.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Donnie Beamer, senior technology advisor with the City of Atlanta said “2023 here in Atlanta is the Year of the Youth.”

APS and the city are partnering together to use ‘Minecraft: Education Edition,’ to introduce students to real-world problems like food insecurity, affordable housing and traffic. The hope is, they say, is that kids will see problems in our city and find ways to solve those issues within the game.

“Students will be presented with challenges like traffic and food insecurity and how that effects them in their communities. So they will be able to build things like grocery stores and restaurants,” Dr. Natasha Rachell with APS said.

The challenge will be open to APS students K-12. There are four real-world locations across the metro that will be reflected in the game. The big event will come together later next year but students who want to take part in the challenge will need to turn in their proposals to judges by the end of November.

They went on to say that any APS student can use the game through their student account.

