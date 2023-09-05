FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable tonight, storms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A few linger clouds will stick around for the rest of what has been a seasonably comfortable day. Temperatures will slide to the lower 70s overnight, with some locations dipping into the mid to upper 60s for morning lows.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible in strongest storms. (Atlanta News First)

A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong/severe storms exists for the northwestern corner of the state. Damaging wind, heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be possible in the most energetic storms. The storms should fizzle out as they move eastward, which means that most of metro Atlanta should remain rain-free. A secondary burst of energy will be moving through central Alabama late afternoon/early evening and folks in Cleburne and Randolph counties could get in on stray shower/thunderstorm late day.

Scattered rain and storms possible Thursday afternoon. (Atlanta News First)

The better opportunity for scattered rain/storms exists on Thursday as a relatively weak cold front slides through our region. Guidance has been hinting at the bulk of the rain/storms developing along and south of the I-85 corridor. Cooler, less humid air filters in behind the front setting the stage for a fantastic weekend forecast.

