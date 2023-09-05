FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, hot today in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 91°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 0%

More clouds, but dry today

You’ll notice more clouds today, but it will stay dry in metro Atlanta. It will be hot again this afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Due to the heat, a code orange Air Quality Alert if in effect for metro Atlanta due to poor quality.

Code Orange Air Quality Alert today (Atlanta News First)

Rain returns Wednesday, Thursday

A weak disturbance will produce a slight chance of rain (20%) for northwest Georgia Wednesday evening, while metro Atlanta should remain dry. By Thursday, a cool front will move into north Georgia and produce a 30% chance of afternoon storms in all of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Nice weekend

After our cool front moves through north Georgia Thursday, nice weather is expected for the entire weekend, which will include lower humidity, mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures!

