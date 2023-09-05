3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Frozen chicken strip meals recalled due to possible plastic contamination

Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because...
Conagra Brands is recalling more than 245,000 pounds of Banquet frozen chicken strips because of plastic concerns.(USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 245,000 pounds of frozen chicken strips meals have been recalled because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Services says ConAgra Brands Inc. has recalled approximately 245,366 pounds of the meals.

The recall includes “Banquet Chicken Strips Meal” with ‘Best if used by dates’ of December 11, 20-24, January 1, 20-25, or January 7, 20-25.

The FSIS says there has been at least one reported injury.

Anyone with the recalled product is urged to throw them away or return the products to the store.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 killed after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD

Latest News

According to investigators, responding officers found the woman around 6:49 p.m. along the 400...
2 arrested, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Mechanicsville
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
South Carolina deputy hospitalized after suspect crashes into her car during pursuit
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Robert Stalter was killed in a hit-and-run that happened in Henry County, according to his...
‘Somebody knows who did it’: Family seeking answers after man killed in Henry County hit-and-run
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 killed after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County identified