‘I really miss my son’ | Family, friends remember 5 teens killed in Labor Day crash

Abner Santana, 19, was one of five people killed in a crash that happened in Gwinnett County.
Abner Santana, 19, was one of five people killed in a crash that happened in Gwinnett County.(Family)
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Families, friends and metro Atlanta students are mourning the loss of five teens killed in an early morning crash Monday in Gwinnett County.

Police say the teens were in a vehicle that went over the wall of the 316 ramp that ultimately fell onto the southbound lanes of I-85.

“A very good student with a lot of dreams,” Auner Amexquita said.

His son, 19-year-old Abner Santana, was one of the five teens killed in a crash in Gwinnett County Monday.

He says his son had a lot of friends and made his teachers proud.

“He never gave me any trouble,” Amexquita said. “I really miss my son, I really miss him.”

The other teens in the vehicle who died in the crash were 18-year-old Hung Nguyen and three Lakeside High School students.

The district says the students that passed away were 17-year-old Katie Gaitan Miranda, 16-year-old Ashley Gaitan, and 17-year-old Coral Lorenzo-Rosario.

“Coral is really nice, she was always really loving, and I knew she had a lot of friends,” Lakeside High school senior Will Harper said.

He remembers his classmates fondly.

“They were all really well known at Lakeside, everyone knew who they were,” he added.

Lakeside High School Principal Dr. Susan Stoddard sent a letter to school families, saying in part:

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students affected during this challenging period. We can only imagine the enormous pain and sorrow they are going through, and we are here to support and uplift them in any way we can.”

Three others were injured in the accident, which involved two other cars.

Atlanta News First has requested and is waiting for the police report of the crash.

