‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Just can’t believe that he’s gone, only 25. So much life ahead of him. He was such a good boy, a wonderful son,” said Autumn Ernst.

Ernst is heartbroken and angry that her only son, Harrison Olvey, is gone forever.

The 25-year-old parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working at a Buckhead nightclub after police say he interrupted a car break-in.

It happened near a parking garage adjacent to the nightclub Tongue & Groove, off Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh Drive area.

“He was just doing his job. Knew the owner of the car that was getting broken into and all he said was, ‘what are you doing? And he shot him. Just senseless, no reason for I don’t know why they just didn’t leave,” said Ernst.

Paramedics rushed Olvey to Grady Memorial Hospital. Ernst said she was there waiting for him, but doctors told her it was already too late.

“All I could do was just rub his head, kiss his forehead, tell him goodbye. He had just gotten a haircut and he looked so handsome just sleeping there. I wanted him to wake up because this couldn’t be real,” she said.

Ernst said Olvey had recently graduated from Kennesaw State University and was working as a valet to make some extra money before he accepted another job.

She said Olvey’s smile could light up an entire room and everywhere Olvey went he seemed to always know someone.

“His sense of humor. He was so witty, he was funny. Just keep hearing his laugh, he had this great laugh. He loved to dance,” Ernst said.

Ernst isn’t surprised by her son’s heroic actions. Neither is Olvey’s sister, Addison.

“Cause he does what’s right and he’s not going to let something like that go on and not do something,” she said.

The family knows justice won’t bring Olvey back or take away their pain, but they want whoever is responsible behind bars.

“I want his mom to know the pain that he’s caused me. I want her to hurt as much as I am. To know what it feels like,” said Ernst.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the case. Police said he might be driving what they believe to be a newer model Kia K5 with tinted windows. The man is to be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to find out exactly what happened.

Officials ask anyone with information about the shooting or the person of interest to submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), texting to CRIMES (274637) or submitting an online tip here. You can also call homicide detective A. Hogan at (404) 548-2273.

