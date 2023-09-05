Looking closer at state of organized labor in metro Atlanta amid national strikes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Labor unrest and support for unions are being felt across the country and locally.

In metro Atlanta, writers and actors have been picketing all summer for better pay and protections.

In July, UPS workers rallied for higher pay and improved working conditions before a deal was reached.

Diana Chatmon, a local electrician and union member, said unions are important given inflation and the cost of living.

“The people we work for need to realize, for us to work for them and make them money, we need to be able to afford to live, you know make it to work, a place to live,” said Chatmon.

According to Gallup, 71% of Americans now approve of labor unions, the highest it’s been in decades.

”Workers need to have additional resources and support,” Sandra Lee Williams, Atlanta-North Georgia Labor Council president, said.

Williams said they have about 85,000 members and have seen growth in recent years.

“We’ve had a number of unions join the labor council within the last year, particularly coming out of the pandemic.”

Some say there has been a shift among workers in recent years.

“It’s about stability, work-life balance,” Chiquita Hall-Jackson, an employment attorney, said.

Hall-Jackson said there’s a hunger for more than just better pay among workers.

“Money is great and it’s good to be able to live and be able to pay off my bills and not worry about check-to-check but at the same time if I’m miserable, my husband is not happy, my children are not happy, that does nothing for me,” said Hall-Jackson.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the union membership rate is below 5% in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.