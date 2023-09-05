3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police investigating Cobb County crash that left 1 dead, another injured

Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook page often share concerns about safety and problems within the community.(Live 5)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating a collision on Interstate 20 that left a woman dead and another injured.

It happened on Aug. 31 at around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a green 2019 Ford Escape was traveling east on I-20 near Riverside Parkway when it traveled off the interstate and into a tree.

The female driver, who police have not identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is unclear what led the woman to veer off the roadway. An investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Mugshot: Allen Pitts
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex

Latest News

Manifestantes se congregan en el ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Atlanta para protestar contra la...
60+ facing RICO charges over Atlanta police training center protests
ANF - Breaking News
7-year-old shot and killed at Lithonia gas station; father charged with murder, police say
Gov. Brian Kemp has named the commission that will decide whether or not State Senator Shawn...
Georgia AG on commission deciding if Trump-indicted senator stays in office
Homicide Investigation underway at Browns Mill Road
Woman found shot to death after road rage incident involving 3 cars, police say