Police investigating Cobb County crash that left 1 dead, another injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating a collision on Interstate 20 that left a woman dead and another injured.

It happened on Aug. 31 at around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a green 2019 Ford Escape was traveling east on I-20 near Riverside Parkway when it traveled off the interstate and into a tree.

The female driver, who police have not identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is unclear what led the woman to veer off the roadway. An investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

