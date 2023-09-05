3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

South Carolina deputy hospitalized after suspect crashes into her car during pursuit

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina deputy is recovering in the hospital after a man crashed into her vehicle head-on during a pursuit.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence with a weapon call on the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive Sunday.

Deputies say a man, identified as 26-year-old Raqwan L. Williams, fled the scene in a vehicle when law enforcement arrived.

A short chase ensued after deputies attempted to stop Williams.

Deputies said Williams began driving erratically, side-swiped a civilian vehicle and then intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy head-on.

WIS reports the deputy in the crash was identified as Michelle Burnside.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Michelle Burnside was hospitalized following a...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Michelle Burnside was hospitalized following a chase with a wanted suspect.(Richland County Sheriff's Department/WIS)

After the crash, officials said the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended by deputies and a K-9 unit.

Deputies said two weapons were recovered from Williams.

Both Burnside and Williams were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on...
Deputies said Raqwan L. WIlliams, 26, intentionally crashed into an RCSD deputy vehicle head-on during a pursuit.(The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

Williams was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, assault and battery 2nd degree, armed robbery, failure to stop for blue lights to cause bodily harm, grand larceny over 10k, pointing and presenting a firearm, reckless driving, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carry.

Officials say Williams was already out on bond for murder among other charges prior to the chase.

Williams was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after being released from the hospital.

“My deputy would not be in the hospital if he would have been in jail where he belonged,” said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott. “Murder and all his other charges show a total disregard for the law and how dangerous he is to put in the community. I pray our criminal justice system works this time.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 killed after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County identified
Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest related to the death of a valet who...
Police search for ‘person of interest’ in killing of Atlanta valet who interrupted car break-in
FBI: Dark web is like a ‘drug dealer on the corner in the virtual world’
‘They knew everything about her:’ Mother of girl nearly sold on the dark web gives warning to parents
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Stephon Ford is being sought by the Clayton County Police Department after reportedly shooting...
17-year-old suspect in K9 death shot, killed by police, according to Clayton County PD

Latest News

According to investigators, responding officers found the woman around 6:49 p.m. along the 400...
2 arrested, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Mechanicsville
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
Robert Stalter was killed in a hit-and-run that happened in Henry County, according to his...
‘Somebody knows who did it’: Family seeking answers after man killed in Henry County hit-and-run
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 killed after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County identified