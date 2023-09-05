Tech entrepreneur opens Georgia’s first-ever Afrofuturism studio in Underground Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Dedren Snead, a Black tech entrepreneur, opened Subsume Studios at Underground Atlanta.

The studio is where art, culture, gaming and technology will collide in a unique way.

“You’re standing in the world’s first Afrofuturism lab here,” Snead said during a tour. “We’re looking at taking afrofuturism and making it a template for the solutions of tomorrow.”

Snead said they will do this by using Black history and Black narratives.

“We’re looking at a way and a space that Black stories and experiences are portrayed — past, present, and future,” Snead said. “Such as AI machine learning. Looking at how that can portray into making sure that Black stories exist in all mediums. And so what we’re looking at is building data science, building engineers, but also building a creative class of Atlanta to be a part of the narratives of tomorrow.”

Students, educators and stakeholders will have access to the space.

“We know in traditional Black and brown communities, that talent absolutely resides there, but a lot of times opportunity does not,” Snead said. “Whether we’re talking about access to technical tools or equipment or high-speed internet or experience training and development. What we’ll be looking at here is that we’ll make a space for our educators and students to come in as a primary component, and look at being able to connect across a creative class in both technical and creative careers for those who are already here in the Greater Atlanta area and make a space for them to come in and engage,” he said.

He hopes college students will use the space too.

“With this space, we want to be a whole solution for the community. So we’re targeting the young and the young at heart,” Snead said.

The studio is still under construction. Snead had a soft open launch Labor Day weekend.

Overall, he wants to introduce a new world of opportunities. In hopes of having more equitable representation in the world of technology.

“The idea is that understanding needs to be accessible to everyone and living in a city such as Atlanta that has all of this technology, all of this cultural and all of this experience, why do we not have a space where the community can come together and galvanize those experiences to change the future for us all. So for me, looking at Atlanta as a solution space for the future is why I wanted to build this particular space,” he said.

Snead said starting Oct. 1, Subsume Studios will have a fundraising campaign where the community and corporate businesses will be able to donate to help develop the space and purchase equipment.

The goal is to officially open in February 2024.

