‘This is domestic violence’: 8 shot, 6 killed in weekend violence in Atlanta

The violence started just as the holiday weekend arrived.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After eight separate shootings over Memorial Day weekend left six people dead in the metro Atlanta area, police are linking many of the incidents back to domestic disputes.

“This is not gangs, guns, and drugs behind me ladies and gentlemen. This is domestic violence, where individuals use a gun to resolve a dispute,” said Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum. “We cannot be present in every living room, and we cannot be present in every setting of a home where we need others to intervene to stop violence occurring.”

The violence started just as the holiday weekend arrived when gunfire exchanged Friday night on Orlando Drive SW left an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old man hospitalized. It was an apparent dispute over a relationship.

Hours later, police discovered the body of a 31-year-old man in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood, not far from Thomasville Park and Thomasville Heights Elementary School. They learned he had been shot not far away at a home on Northwood Drive by an acquaintance. 40-year-old Leverett Hancock was arrested and faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm, police said.

That same night, another person – a man in his 40s – was shot and killed around 3 a.m. off Fairburn Road.

The violence continued Saturday when a woman was found shot to death near a home in the Westside Park neighborhood in northwest Atlanta. It happened in broad daylight in the 900 block of Margaret Place. 75-year-old Winston Muhammad was arrested, and police said the violence was over a dispute tied to rent. Muhammad is in the Fulton County jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Saturday morning, police responded to a shooting at the Magnolia Park Apartments in the 800 block of Magnolia Way. They found a victim with a gunshot wound who later died at the hospital. 28-year-old Allen Pitts was arrested and is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Two of the most disturbing cases came on Sunday.

A valet worker attempting to stop a suspect from breaking into cars was shot to death around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the Buckhead area. The worker was identified as 25-year-old Harrison Olvey. Police are still searching for the suspect, who is believed to be driving a Kia K5 with tinted windows. They are considered armed and dangerous.

Also on Sunday, an 18-year-old shot five people, including a 3- and a 15-year-old, before turning the gun on himself. The shooter was later identified as Samuel Johnson-Taylor by the Fulton Medical Examiner. The incident was believed to be tied to a domestic dispute. All the victims but Johnson-Taylor survived.

Later that evening, at a Mechanicsville gas station, a woman was shot and rushed to the hospital after someone fired out of an SUV. Georgia State Patrol was able to locate the vehicle but has not provided any updates on possible suspects.

“We see a theme of anger, intimate relationships between individuals, and a gun has led to tragedy,” said Schierbaum. “So that is where those who wear the titles of mom and dad and aunt and uncle and priest and rabbi, they have a role in this. And everyone that doesn’t wear a uniform has a role. Because the police department cannot be in every living room of any city or any community.”

Schierbaum noted that violence is down overall this summer in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

