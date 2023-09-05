Woman found shot to death after road rage incident involving 3 cars, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A quiet southeast Atlanta neighborhood is now the scene of a homicide investigation after police found a woman shot to death in her car.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Browns Mill Road in Glenrose Heights at around 1:27 a.m.

When Atlanta News First got to the scene, we saw multiple bullet casings on the ground. Homicide detectives said the shooting appears to be a case of extreme road rage involving three cars.

No arrest has been reported at this time.

Browns Mill Road remains closed from Springside Drive to Macon Drive as investigators comb through the scene.

This is a developing story.

