1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 1-year-old child was shot and killed at a Marietta apartment complex Tuesday, according to Cobb County police.

Police responded to the Walton Ridge Apartments in Marietta around 5 p.m. Tuesday and found a 1-year-old boy with a gunshot. The boy was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where he died.

Conrad C. Clark, 30 has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death.

Anyone with information should contact Cobb County police at 770-499-4111 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

