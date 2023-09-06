Afterschool program shortages challenge students impacted from COVID-19 learning loss

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Afterschool programs are limiting access for students, creating problems for thousands of children trying to recover from the pandemic’s learning loss.

Afterschool programs are critical to closing education gaps.

Nikki McClain, senior regional director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, has observed the largest learning disparities in children up to third grade.

“Test scores go down. We’ve seen kids disengaged in learning, and a decrease in social skills as well,” McClain said.

Afterschool programs across the country have closed their doors since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Afterschool Alliance, 85% of programs have expressed concerns over staffing shortages. One in four programs has been forced to operate differently since the pandemic.

Students suffered an average of 35% of a normal school year’s learning during the pandemic, according to the journal Nature Journal Behavior. Black and brown students have experienced the biggest disparity in learning loss.

Sidney Keys III is an Atlanta teenager working to reverse learning loss amongst young Black men with his love for reading. Keys founded a book club, Books N Bros, which sends out books highlighting African-American characters and leads book club meetings every month.

“We’ve impacted boys in amazing ways. Reading scores improving, behavior improving — even creating a newfound love for reading,” said Keys.

Keys created the club seven years ago after visiting an African-American bookstore in St. Louis.

“I felt like I had been taken to a portal to a whole different world,” he said. “It felt home, it felt warm, because I could relate to all the characters on the covers.”

More than 800 children across the U.S. and Canada have participated in the club. Anyone can donate to the club and support its mission to improve youth literacy in an online fundraising campaign.

“I can relate to all the boys who join the book club,” said Keys. “When people see them, they don’t think of a reader. They don’t think of a scholar, things like that. All they see is an athlete.”

One reason why Keys has been so successful in improving literacy amongst his peers is because students look forward to the program.

McClain said fun is crucial to getting students more engaged in education and closing the learning loss gap, both in classrooms and after school.

“It’s about changing the attitude. It’s about getting kids to be self-directed learners,” said McClain.

