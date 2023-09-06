3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Afterschool program shortages challenge students impacted from COVID-19 learning loss

Afterschool programs are critical to closing education gaps.
Afterschool programs are critical to closing education gaps.(Jacob Krantz)
By Savannah Louie
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Afterschool programs are limiting access for students, creating problems for thousands of children trying to recover from the pandemic’s learning loss.

Afterschool programs are critical to closing education gaps.

Nikki McClain, senior regional director for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, has observed the largest learning disparities in children up to third grade.

“Test scores go down. We’ve seen kids disengaged in learning, and a decrease in social skills as well,” McClain said.

Afterschool programs across the country have closed their doors since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Afterschool Alliance, 85% of programs have expressed concerns over staffing shortages. One in four programs has been forced to operate differently since the pandemic.

Students suffered an average of 35% of a normal school year’s learning during the pandemic, according to the journal Nature Journal Behavior. Black and brown students have experienced the biggest disparity in learning loss.

Sidney Keys III is an Atlanta teenager working to reverse learning loss amongst young Black men with his love for reading. Keys founded a book club, Books N Bros, which sends out books highlighting African-American characters and leads book club meetings every month.

“We’ve impacted boys in amazing ways. Reading scores improving, behavior improving — even creating a newfound love for reading,” said Keys.

Keys created the club seven years ago after visiting an African-American bookstore in St. Louis.

“I felt like I had been taken to a portal to a whole different world,” he said. “It felt home, it felt warm, because I could relate to all the characters on the covers.”

More than 800 children across the U.S. and Canada have participated in the club. Anyone can donate to the club and support its mission to improve youth literacy in an online fundraising campaign.

“I can relate to all the boys who join the book club,” said Keys. “When people see them, they don’t think of a reader. They don’t think of a scholar, things like that. All they see is an athlete.”

One reason why Keys has been so successful in improving literacy amongst his peers is because students look forward to the program.

McClain said fun is crucial to getting students more engaged in education and closing the learning loss gap, both in classrooms and after school.

“It’s about changing the attitude. It’s about getting kids to be self-directed learners,” said McClain.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
The shooting happened on Hollywood Road.
One person shot, killed in Atlanta
The show will air at 3:30 p.m.
InvestigateTV+ premieres on Atlanta News First Sept. 11