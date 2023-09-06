Altercation turns deadly in Gwinnett County shooting, police say

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An altercation turned into a deadly shooting on Tuesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd., shortly around 5:45 p.m.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Witnesses told police someone ran away after the incident. Police did not release details of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or can send in a tip online.

