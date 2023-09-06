3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Altercation turns deadly in Gwinnett County shooting, police say

The incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd.
The incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An altercation turned into a deadly shooting on Tuesday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The shooting incident happened at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd., shortly around 5:45 p.m.

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

Witnesses told police someone ran away after the incident. Police did not release details of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at (770) 513-5300, Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or can send in a tip online.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Mugshot: Allen Pitts
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice

Latest News

Atlanta police are asking for help finding the suspect pictured above in connection to a bank...
Atlanta PD needs help finding bank robbery suspect
A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement...
Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth
Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a...
Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station
Judge Sarah Geraghty put her previous order blocking the ban on hold after a federal appeals...
Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth
Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a...
Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station