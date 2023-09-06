3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta PD needs help finding bank robbery suspect

Atlanta police are asking for help finding the suspect pictured above in connection to a bank...
Atlanta police are asking for help finding the suspect pictured above in connection to a bank robbery that happened Saturday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery incident happened at Truist Bank on Princeton Lakes Parkway SW on Saturday.

Police said the suspect demanded money at gunpoint and fired a shot before taking between $30,000-$40,000.

Police said there were no injuries in the robbery incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, text information to 274637 or send in an online tip.

