Atlanta PD needs help finding bank robbery suspect
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery incident happened at Truist Bank on Princeton Lakes Parkway SW on Saturday.
Police said the suspect demanded money at gunpoint and fired a shot before taking between $30,000-$40,000.
Police said there were no injuries in the robbery incident.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, text information to 274637 or send in an online tip.
