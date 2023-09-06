Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The building blocks for a new and unique affordable housing unit in the heart of Midtown Atlanta are in the works.

Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a 100-unit affordable housing unit on top of the fire station by 2025.

“We can do both of these projects at the same time and kill two birds with one stone,” said Courtney English, Atlanta chief policy officer and senior advisor to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

English said the project idea was referred to committee on Tuesday and it will be voted on by the full council.

Then, officials will take input from the community before they pick a building developer.

English said the best part is the project is already within the city’s budget.

“The city council approved a $100 million affordable housing fund and so there’s funds set aside in that bucket to develop affordable housing on city-owned land. Doing them both at the same time is, of course, going to save taxpayers money over time and again, deliver much-needed affordable housing,” English said.

English said it will also be made for those who qualify.

“We want to build communities and developments. The bus driver, the teacher and the principal can all live in the same place,” she said.

English said firefighters at Station 15 will be housed at other stations during construction and will still serve Midtown.

“I guess it’s good that there’s an option that’s in town, especially if you don’t have great transportation,” John Johannaber, a Midtown resident, said.

“We should really focus on creating those potentials and bringing to people who really need it most,” another Midtown resident said.

This is also all part of Dickens’ mission to create a total of 20,000 affordable housing units in metro Atlanta and city officials said by the end of this year, they are confident 10,000 units will already be complete.

