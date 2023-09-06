3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station

Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a 100-unit affordable housing unit on top of the fire station by 2025.
By Tori Cooper
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The building blocks for a new and unique affordable housing unit in the heart of Midtown Atlanta are in the works.

Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a 100-unit affordable housing unit on top of the fire station by 2025.

“We can do both of these projects at the same time and kill two birds with one stone,” said Courtney English, Atlanta chief policy officer and senior advisor to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

English said the project idea was referred to committee on Tuesday and it will be voted on by the full council.

Then, officials will take input from the community before they pick a building developer.

English said the best part is the project is already within the city’s budget.

“The city council approved a $100 million affordable housing fund and so there’s funds set aside in that bucket to develop affordable housing on city-owned land. Doing them both at the same time is, of course, going to save taxpayers money over time and again, deliver much-needed affordable housing,” English said.

English said it will also be made for those who qualify.

“We want to build communities and developments. The bus driver, the teacher and the principal can all live in the same place,” she said.

English said firefighters at Station 15 will be housed at other stations during construction and will still serve Midtown.

“I guess it’s good that there’s an option that’s in town, especially if you don’t have great transportation,” John Johannaber, a Midtown resident, said.

“We should really focus on creating those potentials and bringing to people who really need it most,” another Midtown resident said.

This is also all part of Dickens’ mission to create a total of 20,000 affordable housing units in metro Atlanta and city officials said by the end of this year, they are confident 10,000 units will already be complete.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says
Mugshot: Allen Pitts
Arrest made in shooting death of man at northwest Atlanta apartment complex
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice

Latest News

Atlanta police are asking for help finding the suspect pictured above in connection to a bank...
Atlanta PD needs help finding bank robbery suspect
A federal judge on Tuesday allowed Georgia to resume enforcing a ban on hormone replacement...
Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth
Judge Sarah Geraghty put her previous order blocking the ban on hold after a federal appeals...
Judge allows Georgia to resume enforcing ban on hormone replacement therapy for transgender youth
Atlanta Housing approved a project idea to renovate Atlanta Fire Station 15 and build a...
Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station