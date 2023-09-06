Braves to retire Andruw Jones’ number

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Braves outfielder Andruw Jones will be honored by the organization Saturday, September 9th when his number is retired. No other Brave will wear the number 25 again.

He’s the eleventh Brave and first MLB player from Curacao to have his number retired.

Jones made his MLB debut in August 1996. At 19-years-old, he became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series during Game 1 of the 1996 Fall Classic against the New York Yankees.

During his 12 seasons in Atlanta, Jones won ten Gold Glove Awards in a row. He was voted to the All-Star Team five times and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 2005.

Jones finished his Major League career with 1,993 hits, 1,289 RBIs and 434 home runs.

He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Braves host the Pirates Saturday, September 9th at 7:20PM.

WANF-TV sports anchor/reporter Emily Gagnon sat down with Jones ahead of seeing his number retired.

