3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

DeKalb County father denied bond after son killed by gun left in car

According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty left a loaded pistol in the car with his 6 and 7-year-old sons while he went into a gas station.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County father was denied bond on Wednesday after he was arrested on charges of child cruelty and murder.

According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty left a loaded pistol in the car with his 6 and 7-year-old sons while he went into a gas station.

The document says the two boys found the weapon and 7-year-old Zayre Daugherty was shot in the head by his brother.

RELATED: 7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show

Shootings involving children are pushing pediatric physicians to call for a change.

“As a mother, my heart goes out to these families,” Dr. Sofia Chaudhary, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, said. “Knowing as a parent you want to do everything possible to keep your child safe, these are truly tragedies and something we could completely prevent.”

Dr. Chaudhary told Atlanta News First she sees a lot of patients who have been hurt by guns.

Now, she is part of a group of pediatric doctors calling for legislation to require adults to store guns in the home or car, unloaded and locked, with ammunition stored and locked separately.

“We know that hiding a gun isn’t enough,” she said. “And often in a matter of moments, things can change dramatically.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
Judge denies severance request from Trump co-defendants

Latest News

Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
Fulton County Jail inmate dies 3 days after being found unresponsive, sheriff’s office says
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
1-year-old shot, killed at Marietta apartment complex, police say
Year-round swim skills
Year-round swim skills
According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty left a loaded pistol in the car with...
DeKalb County father denied bond after son killed by gun left in car