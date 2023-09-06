DeKalb County father denied bond after son killed by gun left in car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County father was denied bond on Wednesday after he was arrested on charges of child cruelty and murder.

According to arrest warrants, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty left a loaded pistol in the car with his 6 and 7-year-old sons while he went into a gas station.

The document says the two boys found the weapon and 7-year-old Zayre Daugherty was shot in the head by his brother.

Shootings involving children are pushing pediatric physicians to call for a change.

“As a mother, my heart goes out to these families,” Dr. Sofia Chaudhary, a pediatric emergency medicine physician, said. “Knowing as a parent you want to do everything possible to keep your child safe, these are truly tragedies and something we could completely prevent.”

Dr. Chaudhary told Atlanta News First she sees a lot of patients who have been hurt by guns.

Now, she is part of a group of pediatric doctors calling for legislation to require adults to store guns in the home or car, unloaded and locked, with ammunition stored and locked separately.

“We know that hiding a gun isn’t enough,” she said. “And often in a matter of moments, things can change dramatically.”

