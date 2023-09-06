Family, attorney calling for justice after man found dead at Fulton County Jail days after pleading for help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family and legal representation for a man found dead at Fulton County Jail just days after pleading for help called for justice late Wednesday morning.

Samuel Lawrence was found unresponsive on Aug. 26 — four days after he sent a handwritten letter pleading for help.

“His last words were, ‘get help, please,’” said John C. Barnett, a national activist and founder of True Healing Under.

At a Wednesday press conference, Attorney Kenneth Muhammad said Lawrence had been at the Fulton County jail since December 2022.

“During that eight-month period, there’s been about, on average, one death per month at the Fulton County Jail,” Muhammad said. “There is a crisis currently at the Fulton County Jail.”

Muhammad claimed Lawrence had filed several complaints detailing excessive force from jail staff and assaults from other inmates. In one of the complaints, Lawrence claimed inmates could get into other cells, which led to an altercation between him and other inmates, Muhammad said.

Preliminary autopsy findings show “evidence of physical assaults he had suffered and injuries to his chest,” Muhammad said, adding a private autopsy has also been done.

“It is our belief that there was obviously foul play, given the many incidents of violence, given the evidence of physical assaults, given the reports that have been made,” Muhammad said. “All of the evidence right now suggests that he was routinely attacked.”

Muhammad said a lawsuit is planned to be filed but did not go into specifics of what that lawsuit would look like.

Family members also spoke out about Lawrence’s death.

“We’re going to make sure that justice is served for him,” Sheba Terrell, Lawrence’s cousin, said.

Frank Richardson, Lawrence’s father, said a lot of lives in the jail could be saved “just by listening sometimes.”

“His life will help somebody down the road,” Richardson said of his son.

Barnett said there are several demands following Lawrence’s death, including better mental health resources.

“Going to jail should not be a death sentence for Fulton County inmates,” Barnett said.

