3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, hot today; Spotty storms possible tonight

By Rodney Harris
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible in northwest Georgia tonight.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 20% tonight

Partly cloudy today with isolated storms tonight

Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta with more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Highs will reach back into the low 90s.

A disturbance will move into northwest Georgia this evening and produce a 20% chance of showers and storms mainly after 7 p.m. and mainly northwest of Atlanta. Mostly rain and lightning is expected, although an isolated strong storm with gusty winds is also possible.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening
Forecast map for Wednesday evening(Atlanta News First)
Severe Weather Outlook tonight
Severe Weather Outlook tonight(Atlanta News First)

More spotty storms Thursday

More spotty storms are expected to develop on Thursday along and south of I-20. The overall coverage of rain Thursday is 20% due to a cool front.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon
Forecast map for Thursday afternoon(Atlanta News First)

Nice Friday

Friday will be the nicest day in the entire 7 day forecast with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Nice weekend with shower possible

The weekend still looks mostly sunny in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower will be possible both days this weekend with a coverage of 20%.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible tonight
Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible tonight
Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Isolated storms possible in the midweek
Tracking the tropics
First Alert | Rain chances return mid-week
Fred Campagna
First Alert Forecast: Isolated t-storm threat Wed and Thu