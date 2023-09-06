FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, hot today; Spotty storms possible tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect partly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta today with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible in northwest Georgia tonight.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 86°

Chance of rain - 20% tonight

Partly cloudy today with isolated storms tonight

Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta with more sunshine compared to Tuesday. Highs will reach back into the low 90s.

A disturbance will move into northwest Georgia this evening and produce a 20% chance of showers and storms mainly after 7 p.m. and mainly northwest of Atlanta. Mostly rain and lightning is expected, although an isolated strong storm with gusty winds is also possible.

Forecast map for Wednesday evening (Atlanta News First)

Severe Weather Outlook tonight (Atlanta News First)

More spotty storms Thursday

More spotty storms are expected to develop on Thursday along and south of I-20. The overall coverage of rain Thursday is 20% due to a cool front.

Forecast map for Thursday afternoon (Atlanta News First)

Nice Friday

Friday will be the nicest day in the entire 7 day forecast with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Nice weekend with shower possible

The weekend still looks mostly sunny in metro Atlanta with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated shower will be possible both days this weekend with a coverage of 20%.

