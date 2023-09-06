3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First-ever live streams set to begin in Donald Trump indictments

Instead of holding arraignment hearings today, a judge will take up scheduling issues surrounding speedy trial requests.
The live stream will be operated by the court.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The very first live streams surrounding one of former President Donald Trump’s numerous felony indictments could happen Wednesday from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom.

McAfee was scheduled to hear arraignments and pleas from Trump and his 18 co-defendants, but all 19 of those charged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ sweeping indictments of three weeks ago have already pleaded “not guilty” and waived their arraignments.

Instead, McAfee is expected to hold a set of hearings on Wednesday to discuss the speedy trial requests from defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, among other issues.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
Atlanta mural of the infamous mugshot of Former President Donald Trump following his arrest in...

Last week, McAfee said he is permitting a live YouTube stream of all related hearings and trials emanating from Willis’ indictment of the former president and his GOP allies who, she alleges, attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The live stream will be operated by the court.

On Tuesday, all of the remaining co-defendants in the Trump indictment entered not-guilty pleas and waived their arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday: former Coffee County elections director Misty Hampton, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still (R-Norcross); and Trump attorney John Eastman.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to an effort from Still’s attorneys to remove his case from state court jurisdiction and move it into a federal one. Willis’ said Still has never been a federal official, only a state-elected official.

This story is developing.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened at Linwood Avenue and Church Street.
2 killed in East Point crash identified as promising Morehouse College students, school says
25-year-old Harrison Olvey parking valet was shot and killed early Sunday morning while working...
‘I want his mom to know the pain he’s caused me’: Mother of Atlanta valet shot, killed wants justice
Vehicle goes over the wall of raised Hwy 316 ramp, falling onto the Interstate 85 southbound
5 teens ID’d in deadly crash after car goes over wall and onto I-85 in Gwinnett County
Dante Daugherty was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count...
7-year-old killed by brother using dad’s loaded gun at DeKalb gas station, warrants show
Lake
23-year-old dead after slipping, falling into Lake Lanier, natural resources department says

Latest News

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments
Judge to address speedy trial issues in Fulton County election interference case
Georgia Capitol
As Georgia’s Black voter base grows, lawmakers may have to redraw congressional maps
Arraignments had been scheduled for Sept. 6, 2023.
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments