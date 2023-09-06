First-ever live streams set to begin in Donald Trump indictments

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The very first live streams surrounding one of former President Donald Trump’s numerous felony indictments could happen Wednesday from Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom.

McAfee was scheduled to hear arraignments and pleas from Trump and his 18 co-defendants, but all 19 of those charged in Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ sweeping indictments of three weeks ago have already pleaded “not guilty” and waived their arraignments.

Instead, McAfee is expected to hold a set of hearings on Wednesday to discuss the speedy trial requests from defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, among other issues.

Last week, McAfee said he is permitting a live YouTube stream of all related hearings and trials emanating from Willis’ indictment of the former president and his GOP allies who, she alleges, attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. The live stream will be operated by the court.

On Tuesday, all of the remaining co-defendants in the Trump indictment entered not-guilty pleas and waived their arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday: former Coffee County elections director Misty Hampton, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, state Sen. Shawn Still (R-Norcross); and Trump attorney John Eastman.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis responded to an effort from Still’s attorneys to remove his case from state court jurisdiction and move it into a federal one. Willis’ said Still has never been a federal official, only a state-elected official.

This story is developing.

